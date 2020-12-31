408,104 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 408,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,263,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

