Strs Ohio Has $306,000 Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Immunovant stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.24. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

