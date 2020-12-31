AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,295 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $157.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

