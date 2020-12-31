Sei Investments Co. Sells 177 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 189.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 82.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

