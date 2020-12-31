Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,069,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

