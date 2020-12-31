Morgan Stanley Has $5.44 Million Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.16% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at $306,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

