Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

