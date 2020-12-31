JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

