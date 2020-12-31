Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

