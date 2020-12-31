UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of UBS opened at $14.06 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

