Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raymond James by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

