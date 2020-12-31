Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $729.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

