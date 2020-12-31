Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $1,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 331.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374,831 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

