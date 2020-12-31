Smith Barney Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.81 and a beta of -0.26.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,727 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,847 shares of company stock worth $6,432,265. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,291,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after buying an additional 251,429 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

