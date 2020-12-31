Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vector Group by 47.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vector Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vector Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,830,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

