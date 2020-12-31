Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,400 Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

MATW stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

MATW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

