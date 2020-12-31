ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 30.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 91,103 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $37.74 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,886.06 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.