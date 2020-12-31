Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D8 alerts:

NYSE DEH opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH).

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.