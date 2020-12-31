Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carter’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 222,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.