7,000 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 58.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BidaskClub lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

