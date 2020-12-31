Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Forum Merger III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $172,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $199,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $301,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth $1,305,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Shares of FIII stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52. Forum Merger III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.