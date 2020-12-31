Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report sales of $97.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the lowest is $85.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $417.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.61 million to $434.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $953.93 million, with estimates ranging from $734.40 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $11,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

