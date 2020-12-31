AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.59

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $19.91. AXA SA (CS.PA) shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 2,939,796 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.99 ($27.04).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.59.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

