Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.08

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.08 and traded as high as $44.89. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 2,136 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.