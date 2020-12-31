The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,434.85

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,434.85 and traded as high as $4,870.00. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) shares last traded at $4,842.00, with a volume of 265,601 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,907.09 ($64.11).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,603.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,434.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

In other The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total value of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

