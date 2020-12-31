James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $993.67

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $993.67 and traded as low as $990.00. James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 3,818 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 993.67. The firm has a market cap of £98.41 million and a PE ratio of 30.84.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.