Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $19.39. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 52,067 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.