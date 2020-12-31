Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.70

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $19.39. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 52,067 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 28, 2019, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

