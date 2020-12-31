State Street Corp Sells 17,683 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,683 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Reading International worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Reading International news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

