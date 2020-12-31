Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 3,750 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $187,818.75.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50.

On Friday, October 9th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,309.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Summit Insights began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

