California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 81.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

RPT stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $690.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

