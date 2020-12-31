Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

