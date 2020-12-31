Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atreca were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCEL. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 63.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCEL opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $614.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $67,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $904,962 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

