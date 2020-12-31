California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,333 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 627.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $602.37 million, a PE ratio of -287.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

