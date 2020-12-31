Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CFO Sells $9,840,969.72 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

