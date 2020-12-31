Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00.

PINS opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,226,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

