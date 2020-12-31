Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 136,291 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
