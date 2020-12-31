Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 136,291 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,409,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.68.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

