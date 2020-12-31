Thomas Carter Sells 30,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

NXST opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.