Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

CarMax stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

