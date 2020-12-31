Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

