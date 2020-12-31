PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,091,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,900. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $149.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

