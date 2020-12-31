California State Teachers Retirement System Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 268.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at $59,267,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,395 shares of company stock valued at $22,150,938. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

