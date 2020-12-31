Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.85 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

