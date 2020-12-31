Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Halliburton worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,186 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 261.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 851,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.