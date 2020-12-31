Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

GFED has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.