Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

