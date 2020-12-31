Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

