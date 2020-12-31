Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 98.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rite Aid by 23,943.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

