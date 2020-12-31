Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 173,315 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 92.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $56.86 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

