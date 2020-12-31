4,932 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

ETN opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

