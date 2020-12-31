Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRWD stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

